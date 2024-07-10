Unwanted litters lead to lots of kittens in need of re-homing at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An animal charity is urging people to consider them if they’re looking to get a new kitten.

The plea from Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, comes as today (Wednesday) is National Kittens Day.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott told this newspaper: “Unfortunately as cute as they are, this time of year finds rescue centres bursting at the seams with unwanted litters.

"These are just a selection of the many felines currently in our catteries.

Just some of the kittens in need of re-homing at Animals In Need

"They all leave us neutered, fully vaccinated, chipped, parasite treated with four weeks’ free insurance and rescue back-up for life.”

Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.

The charity also has a wildlife unit.