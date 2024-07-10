Unwanted litters lead to lots of kittens in need of re-homing at Northamptonshire's Animals In Need

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 10th Jul 2024, 13:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
An animal charity is urging people to consider them if they’re looking to get a new kitten.

The plea from Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, comes as today (Wednesday) is National Kittens Day.

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott told this newspaper: “Unfortunately as cute as they are, this time of year finds rescue centres bursting at the seams with unwanted litters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"These are just a selection of the many felines currently in our catteries.

Just some of the kittens in need of re-homing at Animals In NeedJust some of the kittens in need of re-homing at Animals In Need
Just some of the kittens in need of re-homing at Animals In Need

"They all leave us neutered, fully vaccinated, chipped, parasite treated with four weeks’ free insurance and rescue back-up for life.”

Animals In Need has been helping rescue and re-home animals of all shapes and sizes for more than 30 years, including re-homing more than 400 animals during 2023.

The charity also has a wildlife unit.

Anyone interested in re-homing any of these kittens should visit the Animals In Need website for more details or email [email protected]

Related topics:AnimalsNorthamptonshireWellingborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.