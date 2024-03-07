Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A University of Northampton (UoN) student wrote letters to his friends and family saying ‘goodbye forever’ before taking his own life, an inquest heard.

The inquest into the death of 22-year-old international student Yuchao Cheng, from China, took place at The Guildhall on Thursday (March 7).

Mr Cheng was found dead by his housemate at their flat in Johnson Court, Far Cotton on August 21, 2023.

The inquest heard how Mr Cheng, who studied accounting at UoN, wrote letters to his friend and family in China saying ‘goodbye forever’ on the day of his death.

In one of the letters, it was revealed that Mr Cheng’s girlfriend recently broke up with him. The letter said he ‘loved her very much so it was very painful and lonely’. He said he ‘couldn’t get through this difficult time alone in a foreign country’. Also saying to his mother that he was ‘too tired’.

The inquest also heard Mr Cheng was a ‘very honest, polite child’ and ‘always suffered the pressures silently without telling his parents’.

The inquest heard how Mr Cheng visited the A&E department at Northampton General Hospital (NGH) three weeks before his death on August 1.

A doctor from NGH said: “He had been drinking alcohol and smoking cannabis. These caused him to feel nauseous and unwell. So he came to the A&E department."

Mr Cheng said he did not want to see the mental health team as feelings of self harm had subsided. The Doctor continued: “He stated he had wanted to kill himself but at the time of the assessment he felt like a ‘different him’ made those attempts. He was concerned he may try again.”

Mr Cheng saw the mental health team and he was graded as ‘possible danger to self’ and referred for assessment. However, Mr Cheng changed his mind on this treatment. He was provided with advice and support to contact if his mood changed, the inquest heard.

Senior coroner Anne Pember said: “He was only 22 years old and one would have hoped he had a good long life ahead of him.

“From the moment of his death, the letters he left to those he cared for. I believe this gentleman made a decision that he no longer wished to live.”

The coroner recorded a conclusion of suicide.

A University of Northampton spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Yuchao Cheng. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and those who knew him.