University of Northampton forms new partnership with local sports enterprise

The University of Northampton (UoN) has received a “boost” through a new partnership with local sports facility Trilogy Leisure, offering expanded opportunity for their sport and exercise department.

UoN signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the local fitness enterprise that will see the organisations “collaborate in areas including research, education, knowledge exchange, project funding and business support”.

This will reportedly present future opportunities, including Trilogy supporting the University’s research around social prescribing activity to increase people’s wellbeing. Trilogy has also been supporting the University’s Energy Elite Athlete Scholarship by providing free membership to its eight venues to the University Elite Scholars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured signing the MOU are John Sinclair, Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Science & Technology (left) and Trilogy Leisure managing director, John Fletcher.

Luke Callis, the University’s Applied Sports Scientist said: “We are delighted to formalise our partnership with Trilogy.

“Its values and ours align, in that Trilogy does a lot of work in the community to bring health, wellness and fitness to disadvantaged groups in the region.

“We work with Trilogy on a number of projects, and we’ve been particularly grateful for its willingness to allow our sport students gain placement hours. This gives the students an insight into working in health, wellbeing and the leisure industry.

“Not only does it allow them to apply theory in the real world, but they also develop social networks which are invaluable to forge a successful career after graduation.”

The MOU also formalises an existing relationship between Trilogy and the university, which has seen a number of “link-ups”, including:

Trilogy offering discounted membership of its sport and leisure facilities for staff and students, including a gym, pool and fitness classes at Cripps Recreation Centre. Some of the 20,000 hours of placement activity that the Sport and Exercise students undertake each year being at Trilogy venues. The University swim team, dance club and jiu jitsu club using Trilogy facilities for weekly training sessions.

John Fletcher, Trilogy Leisure’s managing director, said: “We are working with the University on a variety of partnerships to support the mental health and the overall wellbeing of both students and staff and we are proud to be supporting the Energy Elite Athlete Scholarship.”