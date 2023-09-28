Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A “unique” sensory baby spa experience has proved popular in Northampton over its first year since being introduced in the town.

My Baby Spa was founded in April 2021 by Danielle Gibbs, a qualified primary school teacher who recognised the need for sessions like these after experiencing postnatal loneliness and anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being in business for just two years, Danielle has won two awards and is continuing to expand across the UK.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Baby Spa was founded in April 2021 by Danielle Gibbs, a qualified primary school teacher who recognised the need for sessions like these after experiencing postnatal loneliness and anxiety.

The ‘baby spa’ sessions involve colour therapy baby jacuzzis, guided baby massage, a baby safe manicure and a photo area to capture the memories.

The sessions run from newborn to a year old, a year old to four years, and joint sibling sessions for babies and toddlers.

When asked to describe My Baby Spa, Danielle said: “We offer a unique experience and an oasis of calm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a bonding experience for all members of the family and it gives them that time with the child in a serene and calming environment.”

As a qualified primary school teacher, Danielle gained more than five years of experience in early years development – something she is passionate about and wanted to continue at My Baby Spa.

She is also an Ofsted-approved paediatric first aider and baby massage instructor, allowing her to run baby spas in Northampton, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Nottingham and Coventry – where the business was founded.

There is a maximum of four spaces per session so they are intimate and perfect for anxious parents looking for a safe space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle is a mother herself and had her child in March 2020. She spent a week in hospital, when both she and her baby were treated for sepsis.

At this time, she had no idea the country was preparing to go into national lockdown and she would spend the following months cooped inside with a newborn.

Having missed out on attending baby groups and being visited by health visitors, it made Danielle realise just how precious these moments are – both for babies and the parents to socialise.

Danielle also suffered an anxiety flare up mid-lockdown and became scared to take her child out, after having spent so long inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was at this point that she had the vision to create a safe space for others, where both the baby and adult could bond in a chilled and non-judgemental environment.

As the business was first launched in Coventry, interest from families in Northampton saw them travel the distance to attend the sessions.

That was when Danielle knew the town needed sessions for itself and these were launched a year ago at Hardingstone Village Hall.

“It’s been really popular in the town,” said Danielle. “The sessions help with anxiety and postnatal loneliness, and there isn’t anything else like that in Northampton.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle also believes Hardingstone is an accessible area, which is why the sessions have gone down well.

She added: “We’ve had amazing feedback and returning parents. It has taken off in Northampton.”

There is one mother from the town who has attended a number of sessions, both when her child was a baby and then as a toddler.

She messaged Danielle to say that she looks at a photo she took at one of the sessions, which is framed and on the wall in her home, every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She told me it’s one of the best experiences she had during her maternity leave and can’t recommend it enough,” said Danielle. “Being able to look at that photo of her child everyday is priceless to her.”

Talking about how much she would have benefited from sessions like this during her postnatal loneliness and anxiety, Danielle says that is exactly why she created My Baby Spa.

“It’s hard to describe how much your life changes when you become a parent,” she said. “It can be so lonely.”

Though Danielle is pleased the business has taken off, nothing beats hearing feedback about how much families love and appreciate what she does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to the future, Danielle hopes to introduce baby and parent spas – in which family members will receive a treatment too.

She would also like to offer sessions on more days in Northampton and in areas other than Hardingstone.