Unique dog care business reaches impressive milestone of 100 pooches looked after at weddings

A unique dog care business in Northampton has reached the impressive milestone of looking after 100 pooches at weddings, which was the founder’s goal for their eighth anniversary year.

First launched in July 2016 by Jules Guy, Pamper My Poochie offers holistic dog spa and dental treatments, dog sitting, walking and their popular wedding chaperone service.

The founder has worked with dogs since she was 11 and saw a gap in the market after hearing many people miss out on weddings to look after dogs – as well as the pooch missing out.

The business has had a great response across the county, as people increasingly want wedding venues to welcome their furry friends.

It was in 2021 when the company’s groomers was launched in Gloucester Avenue, where the spa treatments take place, and this has also proved a success.

Reflecting on this year, Jules told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s been really successful. We were fully booked and had to close our diary for the spa before opening it again when we had availability.

“We’ve looked after 100 pooches at weddings since 2016, taken on more staff, and set up a new area with a separate reception and shop. It’s been a really good year.”

Offering a space for visitors to purchase products from Pamper My Poochie was one of Jules’ ultimate goals for 2024. She now has someone on reception so they can operate an open door policy and welcome anyone in to purchase from the shop.

A new addition for 2025 will be a monthly subscription of spa products, which can be posted or picked up.

Customers can choose the value of their box and for £20 per month, this will cover spa products for their dog – including a toy, a treat, a product and something holistic, such as a crystal. For £35 per month, the box will also include delightful human products too.

Anyone who checks into the Pamper My Poochie spa will receive 10 percent off any products in the shop.

Looking to next year, Jules shared her plan to expand the team and take on another level three groomer. They may also take on another wedding chaperone to meet the demand for this unique service.

You can find out more about Pamper My Poochie by visiting their Facebook page here.