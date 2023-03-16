‘Unique’ chicken shop confirmed to still be opening in iconic former Buddies USA restaurant in town centre

It has been confirmed that a “unique” chicken shop will still be opening in the iconic former Buddies USA restaurant in Northampton town centre – two years on from when the plans were first revealed.

The empty building in Dychurch Lane, which was Buddies for 40 years, will be the new home to ‘Mission Chicken’.

It will be opened by brothers Matt and James Ingram, 40 and 42, who also own The Smoke Pit and Hops and Chops.

The original Buddies restaurant was a staple food destination in Dychurch Lane for 40 years. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Talking to this newspaper in March 2021, James said: “It’s such a great building, we really wanted to do something with it.

“When it came up for rent, we jumped on it. One of the biggest things for us is to do the building justice.”

The vision for Mission Chicken remains the same – it will be “between a takeaway and restaurant”, and “unique” in a competitive market.

Despite the pair aiming to open in June 2021, Matt said: “It is still very much in the pipeline and has been put on the backburner because of the cost of living crisis.

A sketch of the inside of the old Buddies USA in Dychurch Lane.

“We are committed to making it a reality.”

Matt says they are still working on the terms of the lease with the council, but wants to assure everyone the refurbishments and opening will be going ahead.

A target opening date has not yet been agreed.

Though a menu has not been put together, it will largely consist of chicken wings and rotisserie chicken – with “epic sides and sauces”.

No progress will be made with refurbishing the inside of the building until the lease is agreed, but James says they want to “pay homage to Buddies by keeping some of the interior intact”.

The cost of living crisis has seen some food prices soar by 60 percent, says Matt.

He said: “Hospitality venues are closing left, right and centre. At Hops and Chops, we pay around £7,000 a week in outgoings.

“At The Smoke Pit, we pay £7,000 a week in gas and electricity. Even cooking oil has gone up to £38.99 a bottle.

“Everything is against us, but we aren’t quitting and we are hoping the rising cost of living will slow eventually.”

