Unique business – which takes pride in giving dogs the utmost care – celebrated eight successful years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A unique business, which takes pride in giving dogs across the county the utmost care, celebrated eight successful years earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First launched in July 2016 by Jules Guy, Pamper My Poochie offers holistic dog spa and dental treatments, dog sitting, walking, and their popular wedding chaperone service.

The founder has worked with dogs since she was 11 and saw a gap in the market after hearing many people miss out on weddings to look after dogs – as well as the pooch missing out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamper My Poochie has had a great response across the county, as people increasingly want wedding venues to welcome their furry friends.

To mark the eight-year milestone, Pamper My Poochie clients were invited for a group walk at the scenic Delapre Abbey.

Last November, the business was proud to make the East Midlands final of the ‘special touch’ category at The Wedding Industry Awards.

It was in 2021 when the company’s groomers was launched in Gloucester Avenue, where the spa treatments take place, and this has also proved a success.

“It feels like we’ve achieved so much in these eight years, through a pandemic and while employing new staff,” Jules told the Chronicle & Echo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having taken the leap from a corporate role to being a self-employed sole trader, Jules is pleased that Pamper My Poochie has come on “leaps and bounds” with award nominations under their belt and a roster of regular clients.

First launched in July 2016 by Jules Guy, the business offers holistic dog spa and dental treatments, dog sitting, walking, and their popular wedding chaperone service.

It was always her dream that the business would grow and evolve in this way and Jules said: “It was my work ethic and big dream to do it. Anything is possible.”

The founder has continued to push herself forward through the ups and downs of the learning curve that has been the past eight years, and she looks forward to the business’ bright future.

To mark the milestone, Pamper My Poochie clients were invited for a group walk at the scenic Delapre Abbey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what she believes clients like most about the experience, and what has kept them coming back for nearly a decade, Jules said: “The care and one-to-ones.

“It’s not only the knowledge and expertise that people trust in, everything is done in a holistic way and in the best interest of the dogs.”

The founder’s proudest achievement is opening the spa premises she dreamed of, and she has continued to elevate the business from that point three years ago.

The team is “really grateful” for the ongoing support of their loyal customers, who put their trust in Pamper My Poochie to deliver a high quality service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the first business of this kind in the county, Jules says it would not be where it is without their clients who back how unique they are.

Jules’ favourite part of running the business is working with dogs, which is why this dream became a reality in the first place. No two days are the same at Pamper My Poochie and Jules says it is a joy to come to work.

The three main focuses for the rest of this year and 2025 are the spa treatments, wedding chaperone service and doggy dental, which the business hopes to expand over another eight years.

You can find out more about Pamper My Poochie by visiting their Facebook page here.