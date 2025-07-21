Union donates life-saving bleed kit to Northampton community centre as part of initiative to tackle knife crime

A union has donated a life-saving bleed kit to a Northampton community centre, as part of an initiative to tackle knife crime and improve community safety.

UNISON branches in Northamptonshire donated the kit to The Doddridge Centre in St James on Wednesday July 16, following a training session, where workers learned how to respond to life-threatening bleeding.

UNISON branch secretary Paul Meadows said: “The donation of this Critical Bleed Kit to The Doddridge Centre is part of a wider initiative to equip people with the skills and tools they need to save lives. We know that in the event of a critical bleed, every second counts.

“By funding this training and providing essential equipment, we’re empowering individuals to act confidently in emergencies. We’re especially pleased to work with a valued community hub like The Doddridge Centre, and we look forward to continuing this vital work across Northamptonshire.”

Left to right: Scott from “Off The Streets”, Rachel Bott Centre Director, The Doddridge Community Centre and Ian Pratt Paramedic and UNISON Learning rep.

The Doddridge Centre’s director, Rachel Bott, added: “This joint initiative not only underscores our commitment to community safety but also empowers individuals by providing vital training and life-saving tools, such as the critical bleed kit.

“Through our combined efforts, we are taking a proactive stand to raise awareness, educate our community, and foster a safer, more engaged environment for all.”

The kit will be stored in the nearest defibrillator box and registered with East Midlands Ambulance Service, meaning anyone who dials 999 in an emergency can be directed to this life-saving equipment.

UNISON aims to roll out further free critical bleed training courses for members as part of its annual learning and development programme across Northamptonshire and the East Midlands.