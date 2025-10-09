'UNACCEPTABLE': Councillor calls for £1million road repairs to be sorted in Northamptonshire village following 'disgraceful' SEVEN YEAR saga

A councillor has called for £1million road repairs to be sorted in a Northamptonshire village following SEVEN YEAR saga.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative councillor Phil Bignell (Bugbrooke ward) has described the ongoing closure of a key road, between Bugbrooke and Gayton, as “a disgrace”.

The delay appears to be the result of a stand-off between West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) and Network Rail, as the road passes over a railway bridge, with both parties needing to agree on the repair design before work can proceed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road has been an issue since 2018, when traffic lights were installed to create a single track to stop the deterioration of the road.

Conservative councillor Phil Bignell (Bugbrooke ward) on the road which he says he has been told needs around £1 million repairs

In 2023, it was revealed that the total cost paid by WNC for the temporary traffic lights for six years was more than £220,000, according to freedom of information (FOI) requests.

Also in 2023, WNC said repair works were anticipated to be completed during summer 2024. They never happened.

Then, in June 2024, the road was closed off altogether by WNC. It is still closed today (October 9) more than a year later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road is one of the four key access points into the village and the official diversion adds another three and a half miles to motorist’s journeys.

Conservative councillor Phil Bignell (Bugbrooke ward) points to the issue with the road, which has been closed since June 2024

Speaking out, councillor Bignell said: “I think that the closure of this road has been a disgrace, has gone on for far too long. We spent far too much money on it initially on traffic lights and such like and now a year and a half after the road was closed we’re no nearer a solution. It’s a massive inconvenience for the residents of Bugbrooke…it’s just unacceptable.

“Network Rail are happy with the bridge and the council can’t seem to afford the cost of the project of actually fixing the road, so until those two get together and sort it out we really have problems.

“I met here with Kier a few weeks ago and they estimated about a million pounds for this to be done. I don’t know where they’re going to find a million pounds from to be honest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It needs quite a bit of work, we need shuttering on the banking to build the kerbs up so the kerbs then can stop any cars or lorries ending up on the railtrack.”

He added: “This village is vulnerable. Kislingbury can flood at times. If we had flooding we could actually be cut off in this village because if this road is not available, we’re actually stranded.”

Back in April 2025, WNC said: “The bridge remains closed because it is unsafe. Traffic management was in place for a period of time to manage vehicle movements and reduce stress on the road, however during investigations and design of a permanent solution, the damage was found to be more severe. We have proposed a solution which requires approval and coordination from Network Rail.”

It is now six months on from that statement, and Network Rail has been asked for an update on where things are with agreeing the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Network Rail said: "We've been engaging with WNC's highways team for a number of months and are supportive of their scheme to complete repairs on the highway at Bugbrooke. We understand that local people are extremely keen to see the bridge reopened to vehicles and welcome a meeting with the council to help move things forward."

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “We are actively working to secure an approved design from Network Rail. While we are committed to resolving the matter as efficiently as possible, progress is dependent on external processes beyond our control. We continue to engage with key stakeholders to help move things forward to ensure the best possible outcome for residents and understand their frustrations.”