UK’s largest vegan restaurant reveals most popular dish, and new items coming soon to Northampton

The UK’s largest vegan restaurant has revealed their most popular dish, and the new items they have coming to their menu this year in Northampton.

Green Loft, a vegan and vegetarian restaurant in Wellingborough Road, is approaching three years open.

Located on the top floor of Chilli Village, the 80-seater restaurant was an idea two years in the pipeline ahead of opening in January 2019.

The vegan fish and chips is the restaurant's most popular dish.

Alina Prodan, the restaurant’s supervisor and bartender, revealed their most popular dish is vegan fish and chips and they have plans to introduce more to their imitation menu later this year.

She said: “We plan to expand our menu even further to include more gluten-free options, as well as more imitation dishes following the success of the fish and chips and chickenless drumsticks.

“These special dishes, under our grill selection, will be introduced in the summer and will include imitation steaks and skewers.”

Alina says the restaurant has been really well received among the Northampton community, particularly with their title and the new menu they introduced following the end of the first lockdown.

Green Loft's decor is among the customers' favourite things about the venue.

“More people have switched to a vegan or vegetarian diet, or are trying to be healthier, and this has worked in our favour,” said the supervisor. “It’s difficult to find somewhere to eat out that’s healthy like we are, and people have to resort to making it at home for themselves.”

Green Loft has grown their Instagram following to almost 1,000 and believes their presentation has worked well in encouraging customers to share their dishes online.

When asked what customers like most about the restaurant, Alina said: “Our menu is so big and it provides options to suit everyone.

“Definitely our interior too. We have open windows, a light and airy space, and lots of plants which creates a calming environment.”

The restaurant has also been committed to welcoming larger bookings than usual, and saw tables of as many as 15 people during the summer months last year.

They will continue to do this in the hope more people can enjoy the new products that will soon be available at Green Loft.