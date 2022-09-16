Ukrainians given glimpse of home at afternoon tea with Daventry Rotary Club

Ukrainians, who are now living in Northamptonshire, were given a glimpse of home at an afternoon tea event held by a Ukrainian, Daventry Rotary Club, and the Methodist Church.

The aim was to connect the Ukrainian families together, but also with the Rotary Club and West Northamptonshire Council for support.

Danetre Daventry Rotary’s president, Jim Shoesmith, says the event was a success, and many were pleased with how many new friends they had made and exchanged phone numbers with.

“Phone numbers were exchanged and they now have a new way to communicate with each other.”

The families also had the chance to speak with the Kyiv Rotary Club over video chat, conversing in their own language and getting first-hand updates on what was happening.

Jim said: “Another success was highlighting the challenges the Ukrainians have faced, the biggest being the language barrier.

“English lessons for all age groups is clearly a priority.”

Jim also said it became clear that we do not truly understand the reality of what is happening in Ukraine, as attendees shared their “deeply personal tragedies”.

One woman explained how her and her husband built a house near Kyiv and lived a happy life around a year ago, only for the house to be bombed, her husband joined the army, and she was forced to flee.