Two Wellingborough men, aged 33 and 50, charged with vehicle crimes

A man has appeared in court charged with four offences linked to vehicle crime in Wellingborough, with another due before magistrates today (Friday, February 21).

Blake Owens, 33, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 19), charged with two counts of theft from motor vehicles, in The Headlands on January 14, and in Henshaw Road on February 12.

He has also been charged with one count of criminal damage to a car in Henshaw Road on the same date, and one count of handling stolen goods in relation to an incident in Park Road on February 13.

Owens, of no fixed address, Wellingborough, was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on April 8.

A second man, Robert Moore is due to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today charged with one count of theft from a motor vehicle in Carnelian Avenue on the Glenvale Park estate on February 8.

The 50-year-old of Kilnway, Wellingborough, is also charged with one count of fraud by false representation in Gold Street on February 20, and one count of theft in Bowness on the same date.

Chief Inspector Carl Wilson, head of local policing for Wellingborough and East Northamptonshire, said: “We know there’s been understandable community tension due to recent vehicle crimes in Wellingborough, and our Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working hard to do everything they can to enable charges to be brought.

“Our enquiries are continuing and anyone who has information or who has been a victim of this type of crime is urged to keep reporting it to us, to support our efforts.”

Owens had previously been charged with one count of vehicle interference in Wellingborough on December 25, and one count of theft from a Northampton shop on February 10. He appeared before magistrates on these counts on February 14.