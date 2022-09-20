Two seriously injured as Aston Martin DBS crashes on A428 near Northampton

Two people were seriously injured when an Aston Martin DBS V12 crashed on the A428 near Northampton on Monday (September 19).

The driver and passengers were both hurt when the vehicle left the road between Long Buckby and West Haddon at around 6.40pm.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed the driver – a man in his 60s from Warwickshire – and his front seat passenger, a woman in her 50s from Bedfordshire, were taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A spokesman added: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have dashcam footage of the collision or the car travelling towards West Haddon.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected], contact the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or call 101 using incident number 22000546503.