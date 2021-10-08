Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy and South Northants Community Responders are both in with a chance of winning the funds.

Two Northamptonshire organisations have been named as finalists in a housebuilder’s competition where they could win up to £100,000 - but they need your vote.

Northamptonshire Trampoline Gymnastics Academy has been selected to represent sport and South Northants Community Responders in health in the midlands region.

The competition is part of Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures scheme, which will give away £1 million this year to projects that benefit under-18s.

Now that a shortlist has been announced, a public online vote of all 96 finalists, will run from October to November to determine the national winners.

Simon McDonald, regional divisional director for the company, said: “Building Futures is all about inspiring the younger generation in our local communities and giving the groups they’re associated with as much support as possible.

“This year has been another great success and the response we get from such worthy causes never fails to amaze me.

“We’re extremely proud to have given away over £128,000 already but that is just the start.

“We have three outstanding finalists (two from Northamptonshire and one from Buckinghamshire) representing the region and we’d like to take this opportunity to wish them all the very best of luck.

“It would be great to see one of them win the top prize so I would urge people to get voting when it opens next week.”

As well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize in each category, while the remaining 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Online voting opens on Monday (October 11) and runs until midnight on November 19.