Two Northampton sporting icons 'honoured' to be awarded Freedom of the Town

Courtney Lawes and Chantelle Cameron were awarded the highest honour a town council can bestow

Two Northampton sporting icons were awarded the Freedom of the Town during a ceremony at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens on Tuesday morning (December 12).

Saints and England star Courtney Lawes and world champion boxer Chantelle Cameron are now an Honorary Freeman and Freewoman of the town after receiving their awards from the Mayor of Northampton, Councillor Stephen Hibbert.

Lawes and Cameron join an illustrious list of people who have become honorary Freemen and Freewomen of the town, including shoemaker Sir Philip Manfield, composer Malcolm Arnold and Princess Diana.

Champion boxer Chantelle Cameron has been awarded the Freedom of the Town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The granting of the Freedom of the Town is the highest honour a town council can bestow upon an individual, group or organisation.

The practice dates back to Medieval times and the title of Freeman once allowed special privileges.

In the modern day, it is a symbolic honour, with a ceremonial scroll presented and the names of Freemen and Freewomen listed at the town hall.

Cllr Hibbert said: "We are delighted to be able to honour not one, but two eminent athletes, who have excelled in their respective sports and put Northampton firmly on the map with their world-class achievements.

Cameron said: "As someone who is born and bred in Northampton, this is a really special moment for me and my family. I couldn’t be prouder." Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“Courtney Lawes is one of the most prolific international rugby players of our time and Chantelle Cameron is a world champion fighter, shining a light on women’s boxing.

“Today’s ceremony is a celebration of their significant contribution and an opportunity for young people to try these sports and hopefully be inspired for the future."

The event, organised in partnership with Northampton Town Council, Saints and boxing promoters Matchroom, also welcomed family and friends of the stars along with students from selected primary and secondary schools across the town, who enjoyed rugby and boxing sessions and an audience with the famous new Freeman and Freewoman.

And Cllr Hibbert added: “We are grateful to Saints for hosting us at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens and also to Matchroom for delivering boxing sessions.”

Courtney Lawes was awarded the Freedom of the Town. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Raised in Northampton, Lawes attended Northampton School for Boys and first played for Northampton Old Scouts Rugby Club before rising through the Saints Academy ranks to make his club debut in 2007.

His senior England bow came in 2009 and Lawes went on to represent England at four Rugby World Cups, helping them to reach the final in 2019 and the semi-finals this year, while also securing three Six Nations titles.

Along with two British and Irish Lions tours, he also captained England throughout the 2021/22 season and is one of only five Englishmen to be capped 100 times.

His world-class talent has been a constant at Saints, and he has earned more than 250 appearances to date in the club’s black, green and gold jersey.

Lawes said: "“I feel honoured and very proud to be acknowledged in such a prestigious way in my hometown." Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

He helped Saints to secure a memorable double during the 2013/14 season as they claimed glory in the Premiership and European Challenge Cup.

Lawes said: “I feel honoured and very proud to be acknowledged in such a prestigious way in my hometown, which is also home to Saints, who I have played for throughout my career.

“I’m still excited to represent Northampton at club level and for what is yet to come for me on the pitch, but having recently retired from international rugby with England, this is a fitting way to mark the end of an era.

“I’ve always just been myself throughout my rugby career, and I’m glad I’ve been able to put some smiles on people’s faces along the way.

“It’s fantastic to have my friends, family, coaches and Saints team-mates here with me today; these people have all been instrumental in my success, so to share this moment with them is very special.”

As for Cameron, she is considered as one of the finest female pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

She began her love affair with combat sports by taking up kickboxing at the age of 10.

After running out of opponents and titles, she switched over to boxing aged 18, and she has spent recent years training at the Far Cotton Boxing Club in Northampton.

She quickly forged her reputation as one of Britain’s best-ever female boxers.

A former IBO world lightweight champion, Cameron moved up to super-lightweight, claiming her first major championship by landing the coveted WBC belt.

She was crowned undisputed champion in November 2022 when she won the WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO world titles.

Then, in May 2023, she celebrated the greatest win of her career with a majority points victory over Katie Taylor in Dublin to retain her titles.

A trilogy with Taylor could be on the cards for 2024, with Cameron looking to recapture the championships lost in November in Ireland when she was on the receiving end of a majority decision defeat.

Cameron said: “This is a massive honour. As someone who is born and bred in Northampton, this is a really special moment for me and my family. I couldn’t be prouder.

"Although the result didn’t go my way last month in Dublin, my dream is to fight here in Northampton for a world title in front of my home fans.

"Thank you to the town council, the Mayor, Matchroom Boxing and everyone who has supported me every step of the way.