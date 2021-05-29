Two new clergy appointed to key roles in Diocese of Northampton

Canon Michael Harrison

Two new clergy are filling key roles in the Diocese of Northampton.

Bishop David Oakley announced that Corby's Canon Michael Harrison has been appointed as the next Vicar General.

Meanwhile, Canon John Udris is to be Amicus Clero for the diocese.

Canon John Udris

The role of Vicar General is the highest official in a catholic diocese after the Bishop, acting as a Bishops principal deputy.

Canon Michael was ordained in July 1990 in Bletchley and moved to his current posting in Our Lady of Walsingham in 2014.

He was installed as a canon of the cathedral chapter in 2016. He has also served parishes in Slough, Northampton, Luton and his home parish in Bletchley.

Making the appointment, Bishop David said: "Canon Michael has shown a great commitment to young people in all the parishes he has resided and held the post of diocesan youth officer from 1992 -96, undertaking many pilgrimages to Lourdes.

"He replaces Sean Healy who has been in post for 20 years, including a spell as Diocesan Administrator, and I thank him for his support, advice, good counsel and humour.

Canon John spent the last ten years as spiritual director at St Mary’s College, Oscott.

Amicus Clero, means ‘friend of the clergy’ and is a listening ear for any priest with pastoral or personal concerns.

Bishop David said Canon John would be "a wise and prudent counsellor in times of need”.