Two more men have been charged with the murder of 34-year-old Ryan Burton who died six days after he was attacked in a Kettering park.

Ryan, who was originally from Corby, was seriously assaulted in Spring Rise park, near Highfield Road, shortly before 7pm on Friday, January 10, and sadly died less than a week later at University Hospital Coventry on Thursday, January 16.

Today (Friday, January 31), 24-year-old Cameron Williams-Ferguson from Kettering, and 20-year-old Keiton Underwood from Desborough, have been charged with one count of murder.

Williams-Ferguson and Underwood are currently on remand in connection with a robbery, which occurred in Wallis Road, Kettering, also on the evening of Friday, January 10, along with their co-accused 18-year-old Ace Hill from Corby.

Ryan Burton who was fatally attacked in Spring Rise Park Kettering, near Highfield Road/Northants Police

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ryan’s family at this time, who continue to be supported and kept informed by our specially trained officers.

“Following the attack on Ryan on January 10, a dedicated team of officers and police staff from across the East Midland region have worked tirelessly on what has been a complex and fast-paced investigation.

“This has so far, resulted in 14 arrests across Kettering and Corby, and led to murder charges for three men. However, we will not stop until all those responsible for the death of Ryan are brought to justice.”

In addition to the three men charged with Ryan’s murder, four Kettering men aged 38, 29, 24 and 22, a 23-year-old Corby man and a 25-year-old Rothwell man arrested on suspicion of his death remain on police bail pending further enquiries.

Ryan Burton who was fatally attacked in Spring Rise Park Kettering, near Highfield Road/National World/Northants Police

A 28-year-old woman from Kettering has also been released on police bail pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

While four people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, including the 14th person to be detained - a 17-year-old boy from Kettering, who remains in police custody. The other three - a 16-year-old Kettering boy, a 33-year-old woman from Kettering and a Corby woman, aged 23 – have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Following 18-year-old Hill’s first appearance at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (January 28), he was further remanded in custody until his next appearance at the same court on March 21.

Williams-Ferguson and Underwood will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, February 12.