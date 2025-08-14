Two minute silence to be held over the weekend for horse rider who tragically died at Northamptonshire event

A two minute silence will be held over the weekend for a horse rider who tragically died after a fall at a Northamptonshire event.

Sarah Yorke sadly died after a fall while competing at Aston-le-Walls Horse Trials on Friday August 8. The event was cancelled following the fatal accident.

Medical professional immediately attended to the 37-year-old, but she could not be saved. Her horse was assessed by on-site vets and was uninjured.

British Eventing – the governing body for eventing – has now announced that a two minute silence will take place on Saturday August 16 at midday, in memory of Sarah.

Posting on Facebook, British Eventing said: “Sarah was a committed and passionate event rider whose dedication to her horses and the sport was clear to all who knew her. Her warmth, determination, and love for eventing earned her the respect and friendship of many within the eventing community.

“The tragic loss has brought great sorrow to all who had the privilege of knowing her, and our heartfelt thoughts remain with her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“As a community, we will take a moment this weekend to stand together in quiet reflection for Sarah. We ask members and supporters, whether attending an event or at home, to join us at 12 noon on Saturday 16th August in pausing for two minutes to remember her life and to send thoughts and prayers to her family and friends.”

The British Eventing Support Trust Helpline is available 24/7 for anyone who has been affected. The dedicated line connects callers with a trained mental health professional. Call 07780 008877 or email [email protected].