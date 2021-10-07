Two lorries, two cars involved in smash on M1 near Northampton

A crash is blocking two lanes on the northbound M1 close to junction 15A

Two lanes are blocked on the M1 near Northampton following a crash involving two lorries on Wednesday morning (October 7).

Reports say two cars and two lorries are involved in the smash on the northbound carriageway approaching junction 15.

According to National Highways, traffic is tailing back for 12 miles nearly to junction 14 with delays of around an hour.