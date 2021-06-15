Two lanes blocked following M1 three-vehicle smash near Northampton
Drivers warned to avoid the area during Tuesday's morning rush hour
Drivers are being warned to avoid in the M1 southbound near Northampton following reports of a three-vehicle pile-up on Tuesday morning (June 15).
Two lanes are blocked southbound between junction 16 and Northampton Services at junction 15A.
Two cars and a lorry are involved according to AA Travel.
A broken down lorry near Watford Gap services is adding to the queues with sensors showing traffic crawling back to junction 17.
A spokesman for Highways England said just at 7am: "Traffic Officers and Northants Police are on their way to the area but if you are planning to travel please avoid the area."