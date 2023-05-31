Two cats and a kitten abandoned outside RSPCA branch in Northamptonshire village

Two adult cats and a kitten have been abandoned outside a RSPCA branch in a Northamptonshire village.

The felines were left outside the Brixworth branch in Creaton Road. They were left in a cat carrier, with some cat litter and cat food, on Tuesday evening (May 30) at around 5pm.

Fortunately, someone spotted the carrier and got in touch with the RSPCA team, which meant the cats were found quickly and placed into an emergency foster home for the night.

The cats and kitten were abandoned in Brixworth. Photo: RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch.

In a statement on its Facebook page, RSPCA Northamptonshire said: “We were very fortunate on this occasion that the property adjacent had noticed the carrier this evening and kindly got in touch with our team - the outcome could have easily been very different for these cats if they weren't found quickly and so please never think this is a safe option for surrendering your pets into rescues.

“These cats are now safe, warm and fed in an emergency foster home (there are cross contamination risks for placing new cats straight into a cattery), thanks to our very dedicated team member and emergency foster having to drop everything to rally around making sure these guys got what they needed this evening."

The charity is now appealing for information about how the cats come to be on their doorstep, as the team is concerned that there could be other pets that are in need of help.

The statement continued: “We are appealing for any further information anyone may be able to provide us in this situation and for them to reach out. We are genuinely concerned as to the circumstances somebody has found themselves in to consider this as an option, and if there are any other pets that they may need help with.

Food was left with the felines, who were in a collapsed cat carrier.

“If you know anyone who lives or works in the three roads connecting to our branch on Creaton Road, Brixworth, Northampton, NN6 9BW - out towards Creaton, Cottersbrooke or Brixworth and who may have suspicious CCTV or ring doorbell footage of cars passing at around 5pm please tag and get in touch, any help is appreciated."

Following the upsetting incident, the RSPCA Northamptonshire wants all pets owners to know that they are here to help if they begin to struggle to provide for their pets.

The statement added: “We are in the middle of an animal welfare crisis across rescues in the UK right now and these circumstances are very concerning.

“We want you to reach out for help if you find yourself in a situation with your pets that you are unsure what to do for the best.

“We are a small, self funded local branch who are separate to the National RSPCA, but we will do all in our power to help as many animals as we can.”

The branch also has a new welfare hub in Rushden town centre offering free telephone or face to face consultations for pets, with free advice, financial support for neutering, reduced cost microchipping and a whole host of ways to help, before it is too late.