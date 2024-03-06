Two busy doctors' surgeries in and around Northampton reportedly concerned about likely huge increase in new patients

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two busy doctors surgeries in and around Northampton are reportedly concerned about the likely increase in hundreds of new patients.

There are currently hundreds of new homes being built on land between Duston and Harpole and once complete, this area will be home to thousands of new residents.

On its website, Harpole Parish Council has said that Bugbrooke Medical Centre and St Luke’s Medical Centre, in Duston, are worried about the increase in patients due to these large developments.

St Luke's and Bugbrooke GP could become home to thousands of new patients once housing developments nearby are finished

The parish said: "We are aware that Duston and Bugbrooke surgeries are concerned about the potential increase in patients."

Bugbrooke Parish Council and Duston Parish Council have been contacted for comment.

All of these housing developments were approved by the Conservative-led West Northants Council (WNC).

So this newspaper asked WNC: What is WNC doing to mitigate this issue? Is this issue caused by WNC approving plans without the necessary infrastructure already in place?

James Rodger, acting assistant director for planning at WNC responded, saying: “Whilst we are keen to address the shortage of housing in West Northants, no planning application is approved by committee unless it adheres to the Government’s legal national framework which specifies suitable infrastructure must be in place.

“All planning obligations are secured through a Section 106 agreement, which is legal documentation that binds the land and ensures the impact of developments on local infrastructure is mitigated.

“The council has a robust Infrastructure Development Plan (IDP) which identifies the strategic priorities for the delivery of key infrastructure needed to support the scale of growth in our area, which includes GP surgeries, dentists, schools and highways and roads.”

Here’s what WNC’s Infrastructure Delivery Plan says the key initiatives are to improve healthcare.

Northampton South: Enhancing local health centers at Wootton Medical Centre and Grange Park Medical Centre with a £0.9m investment.

Northampton West: Relocating and expanding GP practices to accommodate patient growth, with a £3m investment.

Northampton North/West: Revamping existing GP practices with a £0.6m investment.

Northampton North: Developing new premises to meet the needs of the growing population in Kings Heath & Northampton West, investment amount to be confirmed.

Daventry: Upgrading existing premises and potentially relocating, with a £2.8m investment.

Towcester: Adapting two existing surgeries to support the increasing population, investment details to follow.

Brackley: Introducing a new Primary Care Centre, relocating GP surgeries, and expanding facilities to meet the rising population demands, with details about investment yet to be disclosed.

Total Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure: Estimated at £7.3m.