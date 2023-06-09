Two appear at court after Rushden cannabis factory raid finds more than 500 plants
Two men have appeared in court charged with growing cannabis following a police raid on a property in Northampton Road, Rushden.
Northamptonshire Police discovered more than 500 cannabis plants and growing equipment on Wednesday, June 7.
Two men were arrested and have since been charged with the production of cannabis.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Renald Cena, aged 22, and Praka Dionis, also aged 22, both of no fixed address, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday, June 9.
“Both have been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Northampton Crown Court.”