This year’s Hope Centre Big SleepOut will take place from Friday, February 3 to Saturday 4.

The event, which has raised more than £20,000 each year since its launch, is making its twelfth annual return to raise vital funds for the homeless and vulnerable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People taking part will get to experience what it is like to be homeless for one night, during one of the coldest months of the year.

It has been announced that next year’s Hope Centre Big SleepOut will take place from on February 3, 2023. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

All they will have to sleep in is a sleeping bag and a cardboard or plastic shelter on the floor of the Goodwill Solutions car park – no tents are allowed.

The Hope Centre hopes to make the event “the biggest yet”.

Tanya Haji-Miller, community and events fundraiser for the Hope Centre said: “The SleepOut is twofold for us as not only does it give people an understanding what it is like to sleep on the streets, but it helps us raise much-needed funds.

“We are so grateful for how the event has grown. Bar the pandemic years, it has continuously got bigger and raised more money – as well as people being more enthusiastic about taking part.”

The event is making its twelfth annual return to raise vital funds for the homeless and vulnerable in Northampton. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Anyone is welcome, including 16 to 18 year olds who must be accompanied by an adult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2023 will also see the return of the ‘Big SleepIn at Home’, which was introduced for the first time at this year’s event.

This is an alternative for anyone under the age of 16 or those who cannot physically complete the main SleepOut.

For the SleepIn, participants are asked to sleep somewhere less comfortable than their bed on February 3 or another evening of their choice.

“This is for the kind-hearted people who still want to take part,” said Tanya. “We want you to use your imagination of where to sleep and get an idea of what it’s like to be a sofa surfer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the main SleepOut, challenges and activities will be hosted throughout the evening, including building your own shelter, live music and bedtime story time.

When asked what she would say to anyone thinking of taking part in the challenge, Tanya said: “It’s tough to sleep in those conditions, but it is the experience of a lifetime, pushes you out of your comfort zone, and there is always a really good sense of community.

“Everyone is there to support each other and raise a lot of money for people feeling the effects of poverty.”

With such a large amount raised each year through SleepOut sponsorships, the community and events fundraiser added that the event “makes such a difference” and “without it, the Hope Centre would struggle to do the work they do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It enables us to feed people and put them on courses,” said Tanya. “This money is life saving and life changing.”

The 2022 event was attended by around 30 people and a fundraising total of more than £20,000 was raised, which the Hope Centre wants to top next year with your help.