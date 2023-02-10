Turkish student at University of Northampton starts donations for earthquake survivors

A University of Northampton student has sprung into action to help her fellow Turkish countrymen and women devastated by the recent earthquake.

On Monday the central region of Turkey was rocked by a massive earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter Scale, followed by several aftershocks. Estimates put the death toll at around 11,000.

Youth and Community Leadership student Hatice Subaşi comes from the east of Turkey. Despite being overwhelmed by the tragedy unfolding, she has put her emotions to one side to lend a helping hand.

UON student Hatice Subaşi.

Hatice says: “I come from a region of Turkey some distance away from the epicentre so, thankfully, my family and friends are not affected. But there have been further, large quakes that have hit many cities, so they are all too aware of the ongoing crisis.

“People are attempting to rescue others without proper, or any, tools. Moreover, the weather there is extremely cold. People made homeless are sleeping in their cars, so what’s needed are tents and blankets, as well as medicines, food, and water.

“I feel hopeless being so many miles away from home, but I want to try my best to help people by sending as many useful items as possible to organisations such as the Turkish search and rescue charity AKUT. I hope you can support with whatever size donation you can spare for people desperately in need right now, either to the official scheme match-funded by the UK Government or to my own Gofund me account.”

Official scheme: https://www.dec.org.uk/?gclid=CjwKCAiA0JKfBhBIEiwAPhZXD6b9UkNn1na59BvPf270UdE3wJ6ctr-zjuV69jmTUrFJ-HiKGKyJOBoCH6EQAvD_BwE