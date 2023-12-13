News you can trust since 1931
TSB responds to reports of cash points releasing 'free money' in Northampton and elsewhere

Customers have reportedly been withdrawing cash without it appearing on their bank accounts
By Carly Odell
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 11:43 GMT
A major banking firm has responded to reports of cash machines releasing “free money” in Northampton and elsewhere across the UK.

Social media posts show queues forming in areas across the country where a TSB cash machine has released money, without taking the total off customers’ account balances, even if the person has no funds in their account.

There are reports that the ATM at Morrisons in Victoria Promenade was one of the machines giving out so called “free money” last week.

TSB has responded to reports of "free cash" at ATMs across the UK.TSB has responded to reports of "free cash" at ATMs across the UK.
However, TSB has now responded to confirm the glitch and to say that the transactions will appear on customers’ account.

A spokesman for the bank said: “We had some temporary issues where ATM transactions weren't appearing on customers' accounts.

"This has been resolved and the transactions will appear on customers’ accounts shortly.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”

