TSB responds to reports of cash points releasing 'free money' in Northampton and elsewhere
A major banking firm has responded to reports of cash machines releasing “free money” in Northampton and elsewhere across the UK.
Social media posts show queues forming in areas across the country where a TSB cash machine has released money, without taking the total off customers’ account balances, even if the person has no funds in their account.
There are reports that the ATM at Morrisons in Victoria Promenade was one of the machines giving out so called “free money” last week.
However, TSB has now responded to confirm the glitch and to say that the transactions will appear on customers’ account.
A spokesman for the bank said: “We had some temporary issues where ATM transactions weren't appearing on customers' accounts.
"This has been resolved and the transactions will appear on customers’ accounts shortly.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused.”