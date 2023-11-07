Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The second “marathon of fundraising events” has already smashed its target half way through the time it is set to run for.

The annual three-month ‘JAMathon’ began on September 20 and the money raised will be donated to three Northampton-based charities close to the hearts of the JAM fundraising group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three founders, Julia Harris, Ann Brebner and Mandy Lagden, are friends and the first letter of their names make up the name of their group.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The JAM fundraising group was founded by friends Ann Brebner, Mandy Lagden and Julia Harris.

Having started raising money for local causes ahead of the pandemic, the trio have exceeded more than £15,000 in that time.

During last year’s JAMathon, £725 was raised for each of the previous three charities and this year they hoped to raise £1,000 for each.

The total currently stands at £3,818 and the final amount – when the fundraiser ends on December 20 – will be split equally between the three charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about having already reached their fundraising target, Julia said: “It’s absolutely nuts. This year’s been so different as we’re learning, and next year will be even better.”

The most recent fundraising event was held at The Beehive, where Northgate Academy students took centre stage as fashion show models.

On week seven of 13, the trio have already been successful in collaborating and having fun with the local community for three important causes.

“People want to help and be part of it,” said Julia. “It can only get better each year with the more people we get to know.”

The two biggest fundraising events have now been held – one fashion show at St Crispin Retirement Village with residents, and the other at The Beehive with Northgate Academy students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They were absolute stars,” Julia added. “The students took on a new role and became models for the night. It was emotional and they were absolutely loving and embracing it. It was such high energy.”

Many people came along to show their support, as people have continued to since the launch of this year's JAMathon in September.

Julia wanted to take the opportunity to shout out their supporters, who have helped to exceed expectations of this year’s fundraiser.

The trio have been supported by Essendon Accounts & Tax, Orchard Home Cleaning, St Crispin Retirement Village, The Beehive, and Square Feet Coworking.

Local businesses, which have fundraised, collaborated and got involved, include With Love & Roses, Love Your Presence, Studio 8 Embroidery, Charmers Hair, and Favell Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From November 11 to December 20, when the fundraiser ends, Love Your Presence in St Leonards Road will be donating 10 percent of all treatment bookings to JAMathon.

“Everything makes a real difference, it’s huge for us,” said Julia. “It doesn’t have to be big things and big money, it all adds up.”

How will the JAMathon fundraiser benefit the community?

The first of JAM’s three chosen charities is Right Resolution CIC’s Jeevan Project, centred around period poverty. The organisation supports young people, aged 16 to 24, who have lived in care.

They assist with their education, learning, skills and employment, and their latest project was launched around a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia shared that the charity assists those who leave care and do not have the money to look after themselves – which prevents females from buying sanitary products.

The organisation creates packs for them, including period products and extras that might put a smile on their faces. It costs £6 to put each pack together and they give out around 1,000 a year.

The money donated to them will go towards their appeals for Christmas trees and hampers, and to fund what goes in the Jeevan packs explained above.

Northampton Community Sheds is the second charity JAM is fundraising for. Run by Spencer Contact, it is a small group offering a safe and friendly meeting place for everyone to work together on projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim is to reduce loneliness, provide companionship and allow people to share their skills, which is achieved particularly through their carpentry workshops.

They are currently in a small workshop and can only open certain days, so are actively looking for a new place to make their home. The donated money will play a role in their search and move to new premises.

Growing Together Northampton is the final charity, which JAM first began working with a few months ago.

Their community centre supports the Blackthorn, Goldings and Thorplands communities and they host an annual Christmas party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation likes to give a present to each of the children who attend and as Growing Together already expressed their worry that they would not be able to afford it, JAM wanted to lend a helping hand.

The money will be used for the above, as well as a coach trip for a family day out next summer.

For more information or to express your interest in getting involved in JAMathon, you can contact Julia Harris on 07887 535112.