Tributes to Northamptonshire 'trailblazer' journalist and pioneer police press officer Pat Percival

Tributes have been paid to a Northamptonshire 'trailblazer' journalist and pioneer police press officer who has died aged 81.

Pat Percival headed Northants Police’s corporate communications after a career as a reporter at the Northamptonshire Evening Telegraph.

Former newsroom colleagues remember her dedication to duty to the paper and then loyalty to the force.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Pat, who retired in 2008, was a trailblazer in local journalism and police communications.

Pat Percival /Family picture

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Pat's daughter Louise and son Andrew, and all her family and friends, and our thoughts are with them at this sad time.”

She was appointed in 1985 by the then Chief Constable Maurice Buck, and was the first person to take on the role of press and public relations officer for Northamptonshire Police and was based with CID.

Pat later became the Northants Police’s first head of corporate communications and worked closely with five chief constables - Maurice Buck, David O’Dowd, Ted Crew, Chris Fox and Peter Maddison.

Her policing career of 23 years followed more than 20 years as a local journalist based in the Kettering newsroom both in Dryland Street and Northfield Avenue.

Police press briefing Pat Percival in Corby, September 2006

Former colleague photographer Kit Mallin remembers vividly one trip they both made to Northamptonshire Police HQ at Wootton Hall after a donkey had been found by officers.

He said: “The donkey had been put in a field next to Wootton Hall. The news editor must have told us to try to get a policeman to sit on the donkey for the article. Pat tried to persuade him – but he didn’t! She was always very interested in crime stories. When she left to work for the police she was very professional.”

Former reporter Margaret Willson first met Pat in 1962 working on many stories together and becoming firm friends.

She said: “I shall remember her as a first-rate journalist of the old school, with a keen nose for news and a dogged attitude to getting the facts. But, more than that I shall remember her as one of my dearest and most loyal friends for over 60 years and I will miss her more than I can say.”

Pat Percival with former editor Ron Hunt in the Kettering newsroom/Northants Telegraph

Former Evening Telegraph deputy chief news editor Tony Smith added: “Pat was our Northampton reporter with unrivalled local knowledge and contacts.

"She was a tough, determined journalist of the ‘old school’ who took no nonsense from anybody and was a thorn in the side of the county police, so many of her colleagues were surprised when she left the ET to work for them!”

Under Pat’s leadership, the communications department grew, embracing new technologies including Northants Police’s first website and intranet.

Three members of Pat's team from the 2000s still work in the department.

In 2006, she was awarded an MBE for services to policing.

Outside of policing, Pat was an active member of Scouting in Northamptonshire and also volunteered with the Prince’s Trust.

Pat died on Saturday, March 8, following a short illness and is survived by daughter Louise and son Andrew.