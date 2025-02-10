Flowers and tributes have been left at Wellingborough’s Embankment for Joe Maddy, who died on Friday (February 7) after the car he was in crashed into the River Nene.

The heartfelt tributes left at the scene for the 15-year-old included photos, personal items, and flowers, with moving words left by those who knew him.

One letter reads: “Words cannot describe how much you will be missed, you were such a bright and funny soul and I cannot get my head around the thought of you being gone forever.”

Another reads: “I will miss you mate, will always remember the laughs we had. Sleep easy.”

Joe Maddy, from Irchester, died after the Toyota Hilux he was the passenger in left the road and entered the River Nene at the Embankment on Friday, February 7.

Emergency services attended the scene near Wellingborough’s Embankment, with crews from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service conducting a water rescue but sadly, Joe later died in hospital.

Yesterday, the family thanked people for their condolences by saying: “We would like to say thank you to everyone for their kind words at this very sad time.”

People have reacted to the ‘tragic’ news on social media by offering sympathies to the family, and sharing happy memories of the boy described as ‘a lovely kind-hearted boy.’

One comment said: “So saddened and shocked when we heard the news. My thoughts this weekend have been with his family, may they find strength together to get through these dark days.

Another added: “Will never be the same without you, miss you always and forever. Such a cruel world, sending my deepest sympathy to his family.”

A third said: “I am absolutely heartbroken that yet another life has been lost. My heart goes out to family and friends.

“I'm so sorry please know we are fighting to make the place safer.”