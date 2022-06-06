Tributes pour in for former headmistress who dedicated 22 years to Northampton school

A former headteacher who dedicated 22 years to a Northampton school has died, aged 94.

Anne Lock was headmistress at Northampton School for Girls from 1966 to 1988, during which time she “changed lives”.

The 94-year-old passed away at home. Her death was subsequently announced to the school community on June 1, after her family said it was what she would have wanted.

Current headteacher Cristina Taboada-Naya said: “Some people are built to change lives. As the sixth headmistress of Northampton School for Girls, Miss Anne Lock was one of those people. She changed the lives of many and was pivotal to the growth and expansion of our school.

“Whilst I never got the chance to meet her personally, like many I will be forever grateful for her incredible dedication to our school and her impressive 22 years of service.

“We pay tribute to her life and the pioneering vision she had for our school. We will never forget her legacy.”

The school also posted tributes to its Facebook page where the post generated hundreds of responses from former students and colleagues.

One former student commented: “I was drifting a little towards the end of Sixth Form, hadn't applied for college and was unsure what to do next. I had a meeting with her and asked if it was too late to apply for college. She said: ‘It’s never too late.’ I applied for Teacher Training College the next day, had a very successful career as a teacher, becoming a headteacher myself. I owe Miss Lock a lot.”

Many described her as “wonderful”, “formidable” and “inspirational”, while another Facebook post said: “She always had a story to tell with a twinkle in her eye.”

Soon after Miss Lock’s appointment in 1966, Northampton School for Girls was involved, like other Northampton secondary schools, in planning for reorganisation as a comprehensive school.

The move, navigated by Miss Lock, saw pupil numbers grow from 150 to more than 900 by 1969. The school also moved from St George’s Avenue to the site in Spinney Hill.

A clipping from the year Miss Lock retired.