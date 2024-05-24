Tributes paid to 'wonderful' Northamptonshire police officer PC Lou James who has died of cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a Northamptonshire police officer have paid tribute to her following her sad death from cancer.

PC Lou James had served with the force for a decade, starting in 2014 as a special constable, before joining as a regular two years later, where she worked as a response officer in Wellingborough.

She then spent a year with the Domestic Abuse Unit on the north of the county, before moving to the Neighbourhood Policing Team in Kettering in 2022.

The well-liked and highly respected officer died on Wednesday, May 8.

Her family issued a tribute to Lou describing the hard-working police officer as ‘very engaging and unpretentious’, ‘wonderful, loyal and loving’.

They said: “One of Louise’s main qualities was her innate sense of fairness. This was evident from an early age when she stood up to bullies at school and continued into her working life.

“As a travel rep and cabin crew she was able to deal with arrogant and sometimes aggressive customers in a calm and measured way which had an effective outcome. This was invariably done with a sense of humour and Louise had this in abundance.

“Her smile and laugh lit up every room she walked into. She was always a very engaging and unpretentious woman who enjoyed working with people and was determined to see justice done in all circumstances. Including making sure she wasn’t overcharged at the bar!

“This was why she was so determined to join the police force. To be a worthwhile member of the community and to make sure people felt safe in it. She also enjoyed a hands-on approach and was never really someone who would be happy sat behind a desk. But even this she did with enthusiasm when her illness confined her to this type of work.

“Louise loved to socialise and travel to different countries and was wonderful company, whether it be dancing with her friends, having afternoon tea with her mum or playing silly Christmas games with her family, always wearing an outrageous hat!

“We will miss her every day but there is a sort of contentment in knowing that she lived life to the full and that she enhanced any group of people she was with.

“Cancer stole away a wonderful, loyal, loving woman who embraced all life had to offer and we must comfort ourselves with the knowledge that we were a part of that life. And what a privilege that was.”