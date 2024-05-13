Tributes paid to 'wonderful' and 'polite' Wellingborough teenager who drowned in River Nene

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes have been paid to a 17-year-old Wellingborough boy who tragically died following a drowning incident on Friday (May 10).

Ronalds Abele had got into difficulty while swimming in open water at the Embankment close to the blue pedestrian bridge over the River Nene.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called just after 1.45pm on with firefighters from Rushden and Irthlingborough and a specialist unit from Mereway rushing to the scene.

Ronalds was airlifted by air ambulance to Northampton General Hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead.

Tributes has been left by the bank of the River Nene in Wellingborough following the tragic drowning incident in which a 17-year-old Wellingborough boy died.

Among the bunches of flowers, candles and ornaments is a heart-felt message attached to a nearby tree at the scene from his friends speaking of their love for him and that they are ‘gutted’ at his loss.

Ronalds parents and siblings are being supported by Father Ben Lewis, vicar at St Mark's Church in Queensway,

He said: “We prayed for Ronalds family yesterday and I met with them this morning to express our profound sympathy for Ronalds passing.

"He was a kind lad, dedicated brother, and wonderful son. He loved building and design, he was an excellent student at Tresham College studying engineering. Our hearts go out to his family and we stand ready to support them now and in the days ahead in any way we can.”

The stretch of the River Nene at the Embankment was closed off following the incident/National World

Former teachers of the teenager added their tributes on social media describing Ronalds as a ‘lovely young man’ and that he was a ‘pleasure’ to teach.

Other friends said Ronalds was ‘always smiling’ and an ‘absolute credit’ to his family, a ‘wonderful’ young man and was ‘very polite’.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This was a tragic incident and Ronalds' family have requested privacy at this very distressing time.”

On Friday, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service issued a warning to people of the risks of jumping into open water.

The warning said: “It may be warmer weather but remember jumping into water has hidden dangers. Not only could the cold water cause you to go into shock but there could be hidden debris under the surface. Keep yourself and your mates safe. Don’t jump into the unknown.”

North Northants Council also issued a reminder to parents to warn their children of the dangers of river and lake swimming.