Tributes paid to Wellingborough's Eddie after tragic motorbike crash

Eddie Greig

The family of a Wellingborough man described as a "friend to many" have paid tribute after he died in a crash yesterday (Monday).

Motorbike rider Edward Greig, known as Eddie, lost his life in the single-vehicle collision the B645 slip road of the A1 northbound near St Neots at about 12.45pm.

Cambridgeshire Police, firefighters and paramedics were called but 60-year-old Eddie, of Goldsmith Road in Wellingborough, died at the scene.

Now his family have paid tribute to him, adding in a statement: “Eddie Greig was a loving husband, dad, granddad and brother.

"A friend to many, Eddie is going to be leaving a very big hole in a lot of people’s lives."

Yesterday police appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage or anyone who saw the vehicle in the area at the time to contact them.