Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tributes have been paid to a mother of three from Northampton who sadly died following complications caused by a pharmaceutical drug addiction.

The inquest into the death of 27-year-old Charmaine Seed took place at The Guildhall on Thursday (February 8).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms. Seed, who was a former Campion School student, sadly died in the early hours of the morning on August 5 at Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Kettering Road.

The inquest took place at The Guildhall

In a written statement, Dr. M. Holloway of the NHS Trust gave Ms Seed’s cause of death as liver failure, liver cirrhosis, and the rejection of a liver transplant.

The inquest heard how Charmaine struggled with her mental health and abused pharmaceutical Co-codamol tablets, taking 24 a day (one per hour) at the peak of her addiction.

Paying tribute to his younger sister, Tim Small said: “Charmaine was a very happy child. She always had a warm glow of her presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was just Charmaine that lived with mum. Charmaine had the very best childhood my mum could possibly give her. My mum was the rock that held us all together although we had been split apart.

"I'm aware that Charmaine had at least one abortion and I know this was to play on her mental health.

“Charmaine was addicted to pharmaceutical drugs; I believe this was the case because my mum had been addicted most of her adult life.

"When our mum died, this really affected all the family, more so Charmaine as she relied on my mum to help her with raising her children and being moral support. This would be the point when Charmaine had lost her children to the social services for good. This was the start to the end of my sister's life. She had started to give up and mentally close down, although she did maintain the fight, the battle was too hard for her. This had a major effect on her battle against the demons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I believe that all Charmaine wanted out of life was warm, caring love.

"How and why her mental health wasn't really addressed properly I still ask myself to this day; all I know is that not enough was achieved. I also have concerns as to why Charmaine was taken off the anti-rejection tablets and put onto palliative care.

"I do feel and believe with all my senses that Charmaine was failed by all of us that surrounded her. I for one take a portion of responsibility regarding my sister's death as do my siblings.

"I have an overwhelming feeling that our Governmental system needs to take a portion of responsibility also as the signs were missed and missed again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As family members to Charmaine, we could only provide moral, financial, and physical support; we are not trained medical professionals.”

Senior Coroner Anne Pember recorded an accidental death conclusion.

According to medical experts, Co-codamol abuse and addiction can have a serious and detrimental impact on a person's health and wellbeing. Long term use of the drug can lead to liver damage, seizures and kidney damage. High doses can also cause respiratory depression, where a person's breathing slows, heart rate drops and blood pressure falls.