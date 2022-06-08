Tributes paid to Northampton husband, 55, who took his own life following death of his wife

Tributes have been paid to a Northampton husband who took his own life weeks after his wife's life support machine was switched off.

Graham Lancaster, aged 55, died at his home in St James on November 10 last year, an inquest at The Guildhall heard on Wednesday (June 8).

The inquest heard how prior to his suicide, Mr Lancaster was grieving the death of his wife Liz and managing his own physical health problems.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Lancaster, who died last year, worked at The Wine Connection shop in Derngate for years.

Mark Walley, who employed Mr Lancaster as a manager of The Wine Connection shop in Derngate for years, paid tribute to his ‘best friend' at the inquest.

He said: "I got to know Graham really well as a customer. I gave him a chance of working at the wine shop. He was very friendly, well presented and had a very good knowledge of fine wine.

"I had no idea he would become one of my best friends. He was like the brother I never had.

"Sadly, Graham was suffering with physical health problems. Despite all this he was still coming into work despite us telling him to stay at home. He would often play down how he felt and loved coming into work.

"He loved Liz, they were inseparable. He loved her more than life itself. They came as a package, which is why they became our extended family. I loved them both. They saw my child as a daughter they never had.

"They were more than best friends, they were like family. I feel privileged to have known them."

Mr Lancaster's father, Harold, also paid tribute to his son.

He said in a statement: "He found true happiness when he met Liz. When Liz died Graham's life ended with hers."

Dr Matthew Bundock of Langham Place Surgery said Mr Lancaster reported feeling “numb” after his wife's death but did not mention suicidal thoughts.

Dr Bundock said in a statement that Mr Lancaster's death comes as a “reminder of the importance that care and support for those grieving the loss of a loved one”.

Senior coroner Anne Pember said: "I believe following the death of his wife, who he loved very dearly, he now no longer wished to live."

The coroner recorded a verdict of suicide.

The Wine Connection closed on the day of Graham’s death as a mark of respect. It now continues to trade.