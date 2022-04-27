Tributes paid to much-loved Corby police officer

Tributes to a ‘committed’ and ‘much-loved’ Corby police officer have been led by Northamptonshire chief constable.

PC Alex Prentice died yesterday morning (Tuesday, April 26) after being taken ill, sparking an out-pouring of grief from colleagues and residents at his loss.

He had received numerous awards for his lifesaving heroics during his more than 20-year career, most recently trying to save the life of Corby schoolboy Rayon Pennycook.

In 2009, PC Alex Prentice was given a Royal Humane Society award

Chief constable Nick Adderley said: “The force is mourning the loss of PC Alex Prentice, who was taken ill and died suddenly yesterday morning (Tuesday, April 26).

“Alex was a much-loved colleague and friend having worked in a wide variety of roles and departments, and his death has shocked officers and staff across the organisation.

“Alex was a member of our Road Crime Team based in Kettering and had worked for Northamptonshire Police for more than 20 years. He will be missed by all those who knew him, and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

In 2009, he and colleague Chris Lock were given The Royal Humane Society resuscitation certificate after they were called to an incident in Corby. In 2011 he and three colleagues were awarded Royal Humane Society Resuscitation Certificates and the Maureen Wilson Memorial Team Award after saving the life of a man who had collapsed.

Alex Prentice

In 2014 as part of Corby ‘Team 5’ he was presented with the High Sheriff’s Award for responding to a violent incident in the town. In 2015, PC Prentice was rewarded for outstanding service when he and colleague PC Debbie Wishart, received a chief constable’s commendation and The Boatman Shield, for “courage, cool resilience and outstanding professionalism in the face of extreme danger” at a domestic incident in Corby.

Northants Road Team tweeted: “It is with deep sadness that we report the sudden and tragic death of our very good friend and colleague, PC1158 Alex Prentice.

“Never was there a police officer who was solely committed to his job in serving our Queen. Rest in peace.”