Tributes paid to man who suddenly died while on a night out with friends at popular Northampton pub

Tributes have been paid to a ‘much-loved’ 55-year-old man who died while on a night out in Northampton just before Christmas.

On Thursday, December 21, Michael Cass died suddenly while enjoying a night out with friends at the Crown and Cushion pub in Wellingborough Road.

Friend Peter Mallin said: “For over 30 years, our group, who have known each other since we were 18 or younger, all come together to go to a few pubs on the Welly Road and then go for a curry. It’s a tradition we would never miss.

Michael Cass collapsed at the Crown and Cushion on December 21 and sadly died later in hospital. His friends are now fundraising to install a defibrillator at the pub.

"On that night when I arrived at the Crown and Cushion, I saw Mike through the window at the bar ordering a drink. By the time I had entered the pub, he had collapsed and was on the floor.

“Two of my friends were with him and were trying to revive him. A nurse in the pub at the time came to help, and between us, we got him into the recovery position and another friend began CPR.

"Paramedics arrived, and the pub was cleared of all customers apart from Mike's friends. They tried to revive Mike for at least 30 minutes but I don’t think they could do anything to bring him back. However, he was taken to the hospital so there must have been signs of life. He was declared dead not long after arriving at Northampton General Hospital.”

It has been revealed Mike had a heart condition and that he ‘may have survived’ if there was a defibrillator at the pub.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to help raise the £2,000 necessary to buy a defibrillator for the pub.

Peter said: “It turns out that he had a heart condition. He may have survived if the pub where he died had a defibrillator on the premises, but this is not a legal requirement.

“His friends and family have decided to raise the money to buy one for the Crown and Cushion and, hopefully, save a life in the future.

“If anyone would like to donate in memory of Mike, it would be greatly appreciated.”

Paying tribute, Peter said Mike was ‘loved by so many’.

He said: “Mike was very much loved by so many people and sadly his death was witnessed by a number of them who were out with him.

"I had known Mike for over 35 years and he was always there if you needed help, and he would do anything for his friends. He was always there on a night out and he will be missed so much by everyone.

"Mike had his sister Annette and father Malcolm. And was a computer programmer and had worked in IT since the 1980s.”

Mike’s funeral took place at Northampton Crematorium on Wednesday (January 24) followed by a celebration of his life at The Olde Cobbler in Kingsthorpe.

Click here to donate.