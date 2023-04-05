Tributes paid to Kettering triple murder victims as dad pleads guilty at court

The detective who investigated the murder of three members of the same family in Kettering has reacted to the guilty plea to all three counts by the husband and father of those found killed.

Saju Chelavalel, of Petherton Court, Kettering appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (Wednesday) where he admitted killing his wife Anju Asok, 35, and their two children, Jeeva Saju, six and Janvi Saju, four.

All three sadly died on December 15, 2022, after emergency services were called to Petherton Court to reports that they had suffered serious injuries.

Anju Ashok with her children Jeeva, 6, and Janvi, 4,

Forensic post-mortem examinations which took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary following their deaths, concluded that all three died as a result of asphyxiation.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Barnes, said: “This was an absolutely tragic case and there are no words to articulate the devastation Saju Chelavalel caused when he chose to end the lives of Anju, Jeeva and Janvi.

“I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty and spared Anju’s family and friends the pain of a trial. He will have to live with what he has done forever and I hope one day, he truly comprehends the pain his actions have caused.

“Anju Asok will be remembered as so much more than this man’s victim. She was a dedicated nurse, loving mother, and loyal friend. My thoughts remain with her loved ones and will continue to do so long into the future.

Balloons were released by children at Park Infant Academy in tribute to Janvi and Jeeva Saju

“Finally, I would like to thank my colleagues in the East Midlands Special Operations Unit and everyone at Northamptonshire Police that was involved in this case – from the officers who first attended the scene and began CPR, to forensics, CID and everyone in between. This was a case that affected many people and it was through sheer dedication and professionalism that Chelavalel has been brought to justice so quickly.”

Chelavalel pleaded guilty to three counts of murder at Northampton Crown Court and will be sentenced at the same court on July 3, 2023.

On Thursday, March 16, DI Barnes, the case’s family liaison officer - DC Mark Allbright, and the family’s representative - Manoj Matthew, attended Kettering Park Infant Academy for a remembrance ceremony.

All of the children in Janvi and Jeeva’s classes were given a balloon - either pink, blue or silver, to represent Janvi, Jeeva and Anju. Pupils gathered outside with the rest of the school and released the balloons as “Somewhere over the rainbow” played.

Saju Chelavalel, 52, pleaded guilty to three counts of murder

DI Barnes added: “It was an honour to be invited to this ceremony and join the children in remembering Anju and their two classmates – Jeeva and Janvi. We were privileged to be shown their classrooms and spend some time with their teachers.

“We were handed a beautiful remembrance book, full of pictures and messages from the children’s classmates and all of the staff. This is now with the family in India.