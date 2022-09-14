Tributes have been paid to a ''good-hearted' man who was found in Northampton woodland.

The inquest into the death of Piotr Gheorghe Hincu, aged 34, took place at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre on Wednesday morning (September 14).

Mr Hincu's body was discovered in Lings Wood at around 5pm on May 4, 2020 by a cyclist who was walking through the woods, the inquest heard.

His sister, Ana, paid tribute to her brother in a statement. She said: "My brother Piotr was born in Moldova.

"On October 22, 2016 he left for England to work in construction. He had no family and no children.

"He loved life. He was energetic. He helped everyone in need. He had a strong yet good-hearted character."

Senior coroner Anne Pember said: "I concur with the view...that on the balance of probabilities, Piotr Hincu, for reasons known to himself, decided to end his life."