Tributes paid to former press photographer, who was described as the ‘heart of his street’ in Northampton

Tributes have been paid to a former press photographer, who sadly passed away at the end of 2024 and was described as the “heart of his street” in Northampton.

Ian Blackmore, who was a photographer with the Chronicle & Echo for many years, died in hospital on December 9 last year.

He and his wife Sylvia, with their children Matthew and Harriet, are all remembered as part of a “lively community” around Colwyn Road.

Neighbours Mark Coady and Sabine Schaebitz said: “Ian was, for us, the heart of the street and an important part of our lives for several years, particularly when the children were growing up. He is greatly missed.”

Ian, described as "convivial with a wide circle of friends”, is also remembered for bringing together a scratch cricket team to play on the Racecourse – and when he and Sylvia joined the campaign to save this open space from over-development.

Sylvia’s passing in 2011 caused him much distress and he is to be buried in a plot near hers at Towcester Road Cemetery.

Ian’s interest in photography began in his early life in Chichester. Following secondary school, he attended the Brighton College of Art before working for newspapers in Bognore Regis and Milton Keynes. He then moved to Northampton, close to his brother Eugene Blackmore.

Eugene, having worked for Northamptonshire County Council at the time, described how their paths sometimes crossed: “I could be with people at a village hall to celebrate the completion of a grant-aided improvement, and Ian would turn up on an assignment from the Chronicle & Echo.

“On these occasions I saw how well he could marshal people into making a good picture. It was not always so easy.”

Ian was in attendance at Althorp House on the day of Princess Diana’s funeral, though he was situated up a tree outside the gates to avoid mingling with the crowd.

Late in his life, Ian found happiness again and married Allison in July 2016. They met at The Olde England pub, which is where people will gather after his funeral on Wednesday (January 15). A selection of Ian’s photographs will be on display too.