Tributes paid as former journalist and British boxing boss John Morris dies

John Morris

Morris was a well-known and much-loved personality, having worked as a journalist and broadcaster in Northampton, before moving on to roles in the national media and then the BBBC from 1986 through to 2000.

A lifelong Northampton Town supporter, Morris covered his beloved club as a writer for the Chron where he began his journalistic career.

He went under the pen name of Flag Kick, and also covered the Cobblers in his role as the first sports editor at BBC Radio Northampton in the early 1980s.

That was after he had returned from stints in the national press with the Evening Standard and also United Newspapers.

Morris also spent time covering Northamptonshire County Cricket Club.

In recent years Morris, who hailed from and lived in Towcester, wrote a regular column for the Cobblers' matchday programme, and did a lot of voluntary work at the club, where he was chairman of the club's Charitable Foundation.

He passed away on Sunday.

A statement from the Cobblers read: "All of us at Northampton Town Football Club are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of John Morris.

"John, a lifelong Cobblers fan, was a friend to many at Sixfields.

"A long time journalist, John was the first ever sports editor at BBC Radio Northampton, covering the club for the station in the early to mid 1980s.

"He later became the General Secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control and although his work took him around the world, the club was never far from his mind.

"Retirement gave John the chance to move back to the area and he became a valued volunteer at Sixfields.

"Writing a regular matchday programme column for many years, John also became chairman of the club's Charitable Foundation while being a regular attendee at Sixfields, supporting the team whenever he could.

"While ill health may have limited John's appearances at Sixfields in recent years, he remained a big fan of the club, watching, listening and following the club's fortunes from afar.

"Many of us at the club considered John a valued friend and colleague and we send our deepest condolences to John's family and friends."

A statement from the British Boxing Board read: "We are saddened to hear the passing of former general secretary John Morris.

"Our sincerest sympathy and condolences are sent to his family at this time. John, thank you very much for everything."

Chronicle & Echo sports editor Jeremy Casey said: "This is such sad news.

"John was an absolute gentleman, always enthusiastic about his sport and in particular the Cobblers.

"He enjoyed a long and distinguished career both in journalism and with the British Boxing Board of Control, and was respected by all who knew him.

