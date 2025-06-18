Tribute to 'beautiful' sister daughter and mum Izzy Knight killed in Burton Latimer

The family of a 32-year-old woman who was killed in Burton Latimer last week have paid poignant tributes to her describing her as a ‘beautiful, gentle, quietly confident young woman’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isobella Knight, affectionately known as Izzy, died following an incident at her home property in Donnington Road, Burton Latimer.

Her body was discovered by police officers on Friday, June 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Izzy’s family have penned moving tributes to the ‘kind, gentle and much-loved’ mum who would always put her two little girls before anything else.

Isobella Knight known as Izzy who was killed in Burton Latimer /Family photo via Northants Police

Izzy’s mum Helena said: “Izzy was born in Cheltenham and from the moment she arrived, she really was the perfect child.

“She always slept through the night from a very young age and more often than not, was as good as gold. I know it’s a cliché to say she was a model child, but she really was. She made it so easy to be a mum and her good nature was something that would never leave her.

“When Izzy was four years old, we moved to Sandy in Bedfordshire and this is where she lived for the majority of her childhood. One of the standout memories I have of her as a little girl is her teddy bear – ‘Teddy’, which she used to carry around with her everywhere she went.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When her sister Georgina was born, they developed an immediate bond. They used to make me laugh because they were so different but they got on like a house on fire. I remember one parents’ evening where one teacher told me to encourage Izzy to be more forthright in class when it came to putting her hand up and speaking, and then a minute later being told by a different teacher that we needed to encourage Georgina to stop shouting out.

Isobella Knight known as Izzy who was killed in Burton Latimer and some of her artwork /Family photo via Northants Police

"They had a beautiful bond as sisters and there are so many stories I could tell about them both. To have to tell my daughter that her older sister had died, especially in these circumstances, was so painful. There really aren’t any words to describe the hurt.

“As a teenager, Izzy loved fashion and make-up, and because she was a pretty girl, we’d always have boys knocking on the door. Izzy would often hide when this happened and ask us to tell them she wasn’t in!

“As Izzy grew up, she became a beautiful, gentle, quietly confident young woman, who loved getting up early and seizing the day, had a strong network of friends, and gave birth to two girls who became her world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone was born to be a mum, it was Izzy. She would go without to give her two girls the best possible life and she took them to so many clubs and classes including gymnastics, swimming, drama and dance. She would also spend a lot of time outdoors with them - going for long walks with the dogs and meeting up with other mums and their children.

Floral tributes: Isobella 'Izzy' Knight's home in Donnington Road, Burton Latimer/National World

“Izzy was an exceptionally talented artist. She studied Fine Art at the University of Hertfordshire and also had her own portraits business which she used to manage alongside a full-time career as a buyer for MM Flowers in Alconbury - a job she also really loved. Her portraits were so good, it was like looking at a photograph, not a drawing.

“In her spare time, Izzy enjoyed kayaking, running and being active. One year she ran the Race for Life to raise money for Cancer Research UK after I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was so proud of her.

“Izzy had a wicked sense of humour. She had a very close relationship with her Nanny and would always do impressions of her Brummie accent. Wherever Izzy was, there was always laughter. I remember not too long ago, Izzy, Georgina and I went on a spa weekend, and we just spent the whole time laughing. I will treasure that memory now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Izzy also never had a bad word to say about anyone - she was truly beautiful inside and out, and she wouldn’t hurt a fly. I remember her telling me I wasn’t allowed to kill any spiders who got into our house, we had to take them outside instead. Her strong moral centre was something innate, something that couldn’t be manipulated or compromised.

“There are no words which can adequately describe the pain and anguish I feel. How do I go on without my daughter? How do I cope knowing her name is never going to come up on my phone again? How do I have a conversation with those two young girls when they are older and they want to know what happened to their mum? The thought of them growing up without her just breaks my heart.

“I want everyone to know that Izzy was so much more than a victim. She was a loving mother, a treasured daughter, a best friend in sister form, a talented artist, and a great friend. She laughed, she cried, she worked tirelessly to provide for her children, she had dreams, and she loved hard.

“She was such a lovely woman and I already miss her so much. She will never ever be forgotten and we will make sure her girls grow up knowing what an incredible person she was.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Izzy’s dad Tim said: “Izzy was a kind, nurturing and beautiful person. She was loved by everyone around her and was a totally devoted mum to her two children.

“I was over the moon when Izzy was born, she was just doted on. We had a big christening, a big family party to welcome her and show her off. I loved being her dad, right from the start.

“Watching her grow and become a beautiful person was amazing, from her love of animals, from her cats and dogs to hamsters and fish, to her caring nature and love of art.

“As a child, we’d always find Izzy drawing. Her talent was obvious even then, and when she decided to study fine art I saw helping her into university as part of my job as her dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember taking her round all the different university campuses, and doing my best to help her come to the right decision for her. I’ve always tried to help and advise her, without pushing her, to guide her rather than instruct in any way. Helping her learn how to make her own informed decisions has always been my goal.

“Izzy was studious – she recognised what mattered and gave it her all. In some ways she grew up quite early, but she knew what she wanted.

“She was a brilliant artist, and although she didn’t take her career in that direction, she found her place with her portrait business, creating beautiful pencil and charcoal portraits of people and pets. It was a great outlet for her and she loved creating pieces that really meant something to people.

“I have so many pieces of her art, of our family and our pets, and they are wonderful to have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Izzy was a naturally happy person, a joy to spend time with, and she’d happily join in activities, from joining me on my cycling commute to work, to enjoying our many family trips and holidays together.

“When she and her sister Georgina were younger, I used to go windsurfing and they’d be on the shore, messing about and playing with the dog. Izzy loved the water – she was also a brilliant swimmer, spending many happy hours at Biggleswade pool – and was doing stand-up paddleboarding before it was even invented, using my board and paddling out.

“I got her a canoe and she and Georgina loved to take it out on the lake to explore. They are lovely memories of really special times. Our happiest times were when we were all together.

“We would also have wonderful family holidays, and I would also do get-togethers with other families and do ‘dads and kids’ trips – I remember one glorious sunny trip to Hayling Island, taking the ferry to Portsmouth together, going on the hovercraft, visiting the Isle of Wight, and coming back to the camp fire and putting music on and having a barbecue, probably letting everyone stay up far too late but having a great time. Izzy would also always find a way to have fun, it came with her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Quiet, with a soft heart, Izzy had this amazing ability to look at both sides of a situation and find a compromise. She would always find a way to bring people together.

“When I think of her, it’s as a mum. She was wonderful, she just shone. Visiting her soon after the birth of each of her two beautiful children, those are very special memories. I loved having them all here to visit, and seeing her girls grow.

“She encouraged her children to find their talents, and now as her family we will keep her memory alive for them. We will stand side by side and say to them ‘this is your mum, and she was brilliant and wonderful and she loved you so much’, just the way I have always loved her.

“Being Izzy’s dad has been the greatest joy, a pleasure and a privilege. She has been taken so tragically and now we must all somehow learn to live on without her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As her family we respectfully continue to ask for privacy.”

Izzy’s Nanny Valerie added: “Isobella was the most beautiful and kindest person you could ever wish to meet. She was an amazing mother to her precious little girls who were her total priority.

“She was a talented artist and her pictures will forever hang on my walls.

“My heart is now breaking because of this cruel act. I will always love you Isobella.”

A 35-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with Izzy’s death and appeared at Northampton Crown Court today (Wednesday, June 18).