Tribute paid to well-known Northampton business owner Mick Berrill who sadly passed away aged 88

A family tribute has been paid to well-known Northampton business owner of almost six decades Mick Berrill, who sadly passed away aged 88 earlier this month.

Michael Berrill, known to the community as Mick, made a name for himself across Northampton and further afield with his motorcycle business in Henry Street.

Mick bought the motorbike shop back in 1967, having originally worked for the former business until he had enough money to buy it himself.

He was proud to put his name above the door and Mick Berrill Motorbikes remained open until May last year when it was sold as a result of the owner’s ill health.

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo, Mick’s son Richard Berrill confirmed that his father passed away on September 8.

Mick was sadly diagnosed with vascular dementia back in 2020 and Richard says it came as “a shock” to the family. He experienced a steady decline over the five years to follow.

“He lost the little things you take for granted,” said Richard. “He was still the same person inside but couldn’t express himself. He lost his mobility after a year, and got pneumonia every now and then.”

The family chose to keep Mick’s diagnosis private and his wife was his carer from the beginning. As Mick required 24-hour care and it took two people to lift him, Richard also stepped up for his father.

Bronchopneumonia and respiratory failure were the causes of Mick’s sad passing, with a secondary cause of vascular dementia. The family were pleased that during the decline of his final month, Mick was discharged and could be at home with his family.

When asked to describe what his father was like as a person, Richard said: “From all the messages we’ve received, everyone has said he was a gentleman.

“He was kind, never argued, funny and gentle. He was really strong and no nonsense, that was a business trait. He had no faults and so many people liked him the way he was.”

Mick was born and bred in Northampton, having been brought up near Weston Favell, and he worked hard from the age of 12 with his first paper round to support his parents.

Having built a well-respected business selling motorbikes and offering repair services for nearly 60 years, this newspaper published dozens of stories on Mick during that time.

“He was very proud and honoured every time he read about himself in the paper,” said Richard.

This was one of the reasons why the family were keen to issue a tribute, as well as letting the community know about the battle Mick fought over the past half-a-decade.

“We want to raise awareness of dementia and let people know that if they do it right, it can be dealt with at home,” said Richard. “There’s only one Mick Berrill and he said that a few days before he died. His name stood the test of time and there was no one who didn’t like him.”

Mick’s funeral will take place from 11.15am on October 7 at the Counties Crematorium, and the family is honoured that the celebrant is a biker herself and will be attending in leathers.