Tribute paid for former East Midlands MEP Derek Clark, who has died aged 89

He was born in 1933 and was a former UKIP politician and member of the European Parliament for the East Midlands from 2004 to 2014, when he stood down.He also stood as a candidate in the 2010 general election for Northampton South.He was educated at the University of Bristol and was a science teacher before he entered politics.Former colleagues of Mr Clark have paid tribute.His former communications officer Nick Tte said: "Derek was one of the kindest, gentlest people I have ever met."He was an honourable man who treated his staff with respect and allowed them to flourish in their roles."He would have been the first to say he was 'old school' but I will remember him as extremely kind-hearted I will always see him, as a friend first and a boss second."I will miss him as will many other people who had the honour of knowing him."His former PA Carren Burrows said: "I worked for Derek for a few years until he decided to retire at 80 years old."He was such a lovely, kind hearted man, who loved his wife Jane and was a dedicated man as an MEP and put his heart and soul into his job, representing the constituents."Derek was such a very clever man, who shared his working experience with his staff. He was very courteous, kind in everything he did."He once said I was not his employee I was a friend. He was a great friend to us all and will be sadly missed by me. We had a lot of laughs too in the office. If everyone had a boss and a friend like Derek what a wonderful world this would be. Thank you Derek, you are always in our thoughts and will be very much missed by us all."