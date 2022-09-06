‘Treasures could well be found at our garage sale,’ says Hartwell village sale organiser
Amanda Richardson will be running her second Hartwell garage sale, building on the success of last year. The village has more than 30 houses planning to take part so far, with outside stalls also booked and a variety of refreshments available.
Hartwell garage sale will be kicking off at 10am on Saturday September 10, and plans to run until 2pm.
Visitors from outside of the area are welcome to come along and grab themselves a free village map. Amanda has been busy creating a plan of the village outlining where the participating houses and stalls will be set up, so they can be easily found and also provides a little navigational fun for children.
Amanda said: “Treasures could very well be found here as households are busy sorting through items they no longer wish to keep. I had a great time last year as I had been wanting to sell items my children no longer needed which started all of this in the first place.
“It does create a lovely community spirit and it’s so nice to see visitors to the village and residents chatting. We are expecting stalls from the Guides and lifeboat charity and we would love to see some of the Stride and Ride visitors to the church pop in to see some of our stalls too or even stop for some refreshments.”
It’s still not too late to join in the fun and you can email Amanda if you would like further details on the event, on [email protected]