Travelling community of more than 20 caravans pitch up at village park near Northampton

A traveller community made up of more than 20 caravans has pitched up at a village park near Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police said they are aware that a number of caravans and vehicles descended on to the football pitch at Kislingbury Sports & Social Club at about 8pm last night (Wednesday, July 6).

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers have spoken to the travellers who have indicated that they will be leaving the site tomorrow (Friday), however we understand the land owner was planning to start legal proceedings today to obtain a court order.

Around 20 caravans were pitched up at Kislingbury Park at 9am on Thursday (July 7)

"Officers have also been liaising with the local community and have explained the legal process. Extra patrols were also carried out in the village overnight to provide public reassurance."

A spokeswoman for West Northamptonshire Council said: “We are aware of the situation at Kislingbury Park. We can confirm that work is underway to determine the appropriate action in this case.”