Trampoline park Flip Out at Rushden Lakes to re-open with roller skating rink and Terrace bar included in rescue deal

Flip Out Rusden Lakes is poised to re-open under new management after the franchise was brought back in-house.

Flip Out group, which manages a number of Flip Out parks across the UK, has taken back the management of the park from franchisee Chris Mills who ran into difficulties with revenues.

As well as the trampoline park, Flip Out will take on Twisterz – an indoor roller skating attraction – to be part of the We Do Play group, which specialises in ‘immersive leisure and hospitality experiences’.

When Flip Out Rushden Lakes re-opens, it will have an all-inclusive pricing to include the roller rink. Previously, this was charged as an additional experience.

We Do Play co-owner Richard Beese said: "I would like to apologies for any inconvenience previous messaging around this fabulous indoor adventure park at Rushden Lakes may have caused, but we hope the extended offering to include the roller rink as part of an all-inclusive price will help to maximise the fun experience our customers will have once we fully re-open.

"We also have some more exciting updates to follow, so watch this space. And we are taking bookings for birthday parties and children's celebrations going forward."

Flip Out, The Terrace bar and roller-skating nightclub Twisterz announced the attractions had all ceased trading with immediate effect from Monday, September 16. The company will take over The Terrace diner as well as the other experiences available including a stunt zone, inflatables, an inflatable obstacle course and party rooms for birthdays.

Flip Out Rushden Lakes will be announcing its re-opening date soon.