Train strikes: Six successive days of disruption for passengers at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough

Train passengers face six successive days of disruption at Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough as rail workers stage more strikes next month.

Rail, Maritime and Transport union members will walk out on November 5, 7 and 9 in a dispute over jobs, conditions and pay.

Operator East Midlands Railway says it will attempt to run a skeleton service but the strikes will have a knock-on effect on early and late-night services the following days.

East Midlands Railway passengers face disruption on six successive days next month as strikes and engineering works affect trains

No trains will run between Luton and London on Saturday (November 5) and Sunday (November 6) due to engineering works.

A spokesman said: “With a reduced number of signallers available due to RMT strike action, services are expected to run only between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days to allow space on the network for vital freight services to continue operating.

“We expect to run a very limited service and some parts of our network are likely to have no trains on strike days.

“Our advice to customers is to only travel if your journey is essential.

“In order to run our usual timetable, trains must be in designated positions at the start and end of each day. The strike action means there will be some disruption to days either side of strike days as trains cannot be moved into their correct positions.”

Previous RMT strike days have seen two Intercity trains an hour at Kettering instead of the usual four and one Connect service an hour at Corby and Wellingborough instead of two.

Services start later in the morning and finish at around 6.30pm.

RMT chiefs said they had pushed back action planned for November 3 affecting a number of train operators because it clashed with Poppy day.

Union general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our focus in this dispute is the rail employers who have yet to make an offer that will create the conditions for a negotiated settlement.

“I call upon the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to unshackle the rail industry so they can come to a settlement.

“We will vigorously pursue our industrial campaign until we achieve a deal.”

Train drivers union Aslef is yet to announce its plans for further industrial action which have previously shut down all EMR services on strike days.

Network Rail says its offer made in July is worth eight per cent over two years but is tied to workers accepting proposals for “modernisation”.

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, told the Independent: “A two-year eight per cent deal, with discounted travel and a new extended job guarantee to January 2025, is on the table ready to be put to our staff.

“Unfortunately, the leadership of the RMT seem intent on more damaging strikes rather than giving their members a vote on our offer. Me and my team remain available for serious talks and continue to negotiate in good faith.