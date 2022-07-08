Northampton rail passengers face the prospect of more disruption after a second union voted for industrial action.

Transport Salaried Staffs' Association members at London Northwestern Railway and its parent operator West Midlands Trains backed action short of a strike in a dispute over pay and job security.

The union, which represents 269 managers, clerical and station staff and some depot staff, says it is now considering its next steps with workplace representatives.

Action by TSSA rail workers could affect trains from Northampton and Long Buckby

Results revealed on Thursday (July 7) showed 83.1 percent of the 179 members who voted supported action.

TSSA general secretary, Manuel Cortes, who has previously warned of a 'summer of discontent', said: “This is a great result for our union and reflects similar votes at other companies.

“Our members are determined to fight for their pay, jobs and conditions. They are right to do so amid the escalating Tory cost of living crisis and with a chaotic Government hell bent on making swingeing cuts to our rail network.

“It would be unwise for any rail company to ignore the feelings of our membership.

“Be in no doubt our union will not rest until we have a fair settlement for our members who were hailed as heroes in the pandemic."

The union claims its members have not had a pay rise since 2020.

Its members have already voted for strike action at East Midlands Railway — which operates trains through Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough.

Avanti West Coast staff at Milton Keynes and Rugby also voted for a strike affecting station staff and not onboard crew.

London Northwestern Railway — which also serves Long Buckby — was reduced to running a skeleton service between London and Birmingham as three days of strike action by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union last month turned into a week of misery for passengers.

The RMT is due to hold talks with Network Rail and train operators on Monday (July 11) in a bid to halt another round of strikes.