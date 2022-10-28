Train strikes: Disruption SEVEN DAYS in a row for Northampton rail passengers

Train passengers face seven successive days of disruption at Northampton and Long Buckby as rail unions stage more strikes next month.

TSSA members announced industrial action impacting London Northwestern Railway on Friday 4 November while the Rail, Maritime and Transport union also confirmed walkouts on November 5, 7 and 9 in a dispute over jobs, conditions and pay.

Operator London Northwestern Railway says it will attempt to run a skeleton service on all four dates but warned the industrial action will gave a knock-on effect on early and late-night trains either side of strike days.

Passengers at Northampton station face disruption for a week as rail unions stage walkouts from November 4

A spokesman said: “We expect to run a very limited service on strike days and some parts of our network are likely to have no trains.

“With a reduced number of signallers available due to RMT strike action, services are expected to run only between 7.30am and 6.30pm on strike days to allow space on the network for vital freight services to continue operating.”

“Our advice to customers is to only travel if your journey is essential and you have no other means of transport available.

“In order to run our usual timetable, trains must be in designated positions at the start and end of each day. The strike action means there will be some disruption to days either side of strike days as trains cannot be moved into their correct positions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Previous RMT strike days have seen one train an hour between Northampton and London and one an hour to Birmingham.

Services start later in the morning and finish at around 6.30pm.

RMT chiefs said they had pushed back action planned for November 3 affecting a number of train operators because it clashed with Poppy day.

Union general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our focus in this dispute is the rail employers who have yet to make an offer that will create the conditions for a negotiated settlement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I call upon the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to unshackle the rail industry so they can come to a settlement.

“We will vigorously pursue our industrial campaign until we achieve a deal.”

Train drivers union Aslef has yet to announce its plans for further industrial action which have previously shut down all EMR services on strike days.

Network Rail says its offer made in July is worth eight percent over two years but is tied to workers accepting proposals for “modernisation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Shoveller, Network Rail’s chief negotiator, told the Independent: “A two-year eight percent deal, with discounted travel and a new extended job guarantee to January 2025, is on the table ready to be put to our staff.

“Unfortunately, the leadership of the RMT seem intent on more damaging strikes rather than giving their members a vote on our offer. Me and my team remain available for serious talks and continue to negotiate in good faith.